Steve Wadey Buys 53 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, August 12th, Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,691.59).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.