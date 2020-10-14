Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

