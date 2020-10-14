STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Gap Down to $34.50

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $27.00. STM Group shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 959,695 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get STM Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.