Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) PT Raised to GBX 274 at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:STCK opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. Stock Spirits Group has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.94.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

