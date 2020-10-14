Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Up to $225.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.00, but opened at $235.50. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $236.50, with a volume of 1,665,453 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
