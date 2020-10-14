Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,880,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,385,726 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

