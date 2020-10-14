Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 869% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.