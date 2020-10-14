Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 105,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 58,847 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in JD.Com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 919.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 611,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JD.Com by 89.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.