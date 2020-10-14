Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,984 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,149% compared to the average daily volume of 399 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

HUYA opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

