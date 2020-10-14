Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,868.29.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

