Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,856.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,526.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,854 shares of company stock worth $339,625.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

