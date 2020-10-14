Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $220.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Stryker by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $229,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

