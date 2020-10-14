SUBARU CORP/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

FUJHY stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.51.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

