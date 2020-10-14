SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Down 9.3%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 516,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,369,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SuperCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

