SVB Leerink Boosts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $175.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $152.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.