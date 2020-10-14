SVB Leerink Comments on Moderna, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. SVB Leerink has a “Sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,117,050.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,986,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,657,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,463 shares of company stock valued at $47,660,523. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.