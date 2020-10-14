SVB Leerink Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $255.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

PODD opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $252.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 888.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

