Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 91 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SREN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 89.70.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

