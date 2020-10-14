SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

