System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $107.50. System1 Group shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65.

About System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.