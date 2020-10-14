Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.64 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17,408.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after buying an additional 2,037,658 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

