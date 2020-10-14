Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

