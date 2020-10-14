Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Down 6.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.47. 687,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 259,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tantech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.