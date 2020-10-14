Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

