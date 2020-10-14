TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

TCF stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

