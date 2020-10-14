TechnipFMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

