TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TMSNY stock opened at $133.09 on Monday. TEMENOS AG/S has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

