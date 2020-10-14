TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.12

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 3195127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market cap of $709.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

