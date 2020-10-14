Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

