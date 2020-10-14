Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $73.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

