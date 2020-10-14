The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.