The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $203.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.44.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $378.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

