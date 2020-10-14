The Boeing’s (BA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,980. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.