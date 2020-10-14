The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

CG opened at $26.77 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $1,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 806,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

