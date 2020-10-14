The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.