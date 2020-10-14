The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

