The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 311.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 161,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 115,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

