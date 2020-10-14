Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

