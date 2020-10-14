Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,773,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 873,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,595,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $467.53 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $471.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

