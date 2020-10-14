THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

THK stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get THK alerts:

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.