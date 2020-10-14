Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

