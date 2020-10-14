Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Gap Up to $88.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $100.50. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 3,077,158 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXP shares. FinnCap increased their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.95.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.