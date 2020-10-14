Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

