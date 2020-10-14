Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 212,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 99,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

