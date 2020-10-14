Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.