Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

