Traders Buy High Volume of InMode Put Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,504% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 664,492.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 784.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.