Traders Buy Large Volume of Encompass Health Call Options (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.