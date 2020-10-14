Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,152,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,607,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,747.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

