Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 494 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Translate Bio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

